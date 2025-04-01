Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 103,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Hickory Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 140,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,314,000 after buying an additional 43,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.18.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $227.92 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $145.75 and a 52-week high of $234.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.38 and a 200 day moving average of $198.86.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

