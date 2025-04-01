Chinese Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 29th

Get alerts:

Duolingo, Wynn Resorts, Diageo, Mettler-Toledo International, and UP Fintech are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are shares issued by companies that are based in or primarily operating in China, and they are traded on stock exchanges such as the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges, as well as on international markets under various classifications. These stocks offer investors access to China’s economic growth and are influenced by domestic market dynamics, government policies, and broader geopolitical factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL traded down $17.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $315.00. 888,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,672. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.06. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $145.05 and a twelve month high of $441.77.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded down $3.82 on Friday, hitting $82.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,484,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,221. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.96 and a 200-day moving average of $89.12. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $110.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

DEO stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.25. 1,414,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. Diageo has a 12 month low of $104.80 and a 12 month high of $149.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.55 and its 200-day moving average is $121.94.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $17.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,176.04. The stock had a trading volume of 117,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,530. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $1,142.91 and a 1-year high of $1,546.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,283.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,304.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Shares of TIGR stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,548,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,529,953. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 0.87. UP Fintech has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $14.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

