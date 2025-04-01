CollPlant Biotechnologies (CLGN) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share and revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 2,680.00% and a negative return on equity of 77.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. On average, analysts expect CollPlant Biotechnologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLGN opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.07. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $6.75.

Separately, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

