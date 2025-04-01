Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 150,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,167,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,023,000 after buying an additional 141,472 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 83,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 154,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. The trade was a 3.35 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $46.00 target price on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average is $38.66. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. Research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.90%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.