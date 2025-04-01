Comparing Biostar Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:BSPM) & Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) and Biostar Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:BSPM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Corcept Therapeutics and Biostar Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics 22.35% 24.54% 20.24% Biostar Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corcept Therapeutics and Biostar Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics $675.04 million 17.85 $106.14 million $1.24 92.11 Biostar Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Corcept Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Biostar Pharmaceuticals.

Corcept Therapeutics has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biostar Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -2.22, meaning that its stock price is 322% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Corcept Therapeutics and Biostar Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Biostar Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $127.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.19%. Given Corcept Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corcept Therapeutics is more favorable than Biostar Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.6% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Biostar Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics beats Biostar Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing relacorilant, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cushing's syndrome; treatment for adrenal cancer and cortisol excess which is in phase 1b clinical trial; treatment for prostate cancer which is in phase II clinical trial; and nab-paclitaxel in combination with relacorilant, which is in phase III clinical trial to treat platinum-resistant ovarian tumors. In addition, it develops dazucorilant, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; miricorilant, which is in phase IIb trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and treatment for antipsychotic induced weight gain that is in phase I trial. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Biostar Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription pharmaceutical products for various diseases and conditions in the People's Republic of China. The company principally offers Xin Ao Xing Oleanolic Acid capsule, an OTC medicine for chronic hepatitis B. It also provides 12 other OTC products and 17 prescription-based pharmaceuticals. The company's OTC products also comprise Ganwang compound paracetamol and amantadine hydrochloride capsule for the relief of common cold, runny nose, sore throat, headache, and fever; Tianqi Dysmenorrhea capsule, a traditional Chinese medicine used for pain and other symptoms associated with menstruation; Deafness Tongqiao pills for hepatobiliary Huosheng, head swelling, deafness and tinnitus, ear pus, dry stool, and urine-yellow; Wenweishu capsules for the treatment of chronic gastritis and pain of epigastric cold; Zhitongtougu ointment for treating joint pain, swelling, tenderness, or dysfunction; and Chuzhang Zehaifu tablets for cataract. Its prescription pharmaceutical products include Danshen granules; Taohuasan pediatric medicines; Jingang tablets; Danxiang Rhinitis tablets; Yanlixiao capsules; Piracetam tablets; Huangyangning tablets; Hyperthyroidism capsules; Fosfomycin Calcium capsules; Qianlietong capsules; Yituo Erythromycin particles; Danshen tablets; Muxiang Shunqi pills; Sifangwei capsules; and Aspirin Enteric-coated tablets. The company also operates a Website that serves as Internet-based China Hepatitis Internet hospital, which offers HBV patients with information on HBV and treatment options, as well as methods to purchase HBV medicines. Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sells its products through distributors and a network of sales people in approximately 28 provinces. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Xianyang, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.