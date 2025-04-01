Comparing Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) and Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF)

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) and Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coeur Mining and Osisko Mining”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coeur Mining $1.05 billion 3.58 -$103.61 million $0.12 49.21 Osisko Mining N/A N/A $165.48 million $0.42 8.36

Osisko Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coeur Mining. Osisko Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coeur Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeur Mining 0 0 6 3 3.33 Osisko Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Coeur Mining and Osisko Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Coeur Mining presently has a consensus price target of $8.05, suggesting a potential upside of 36.33%. Given Coeur Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Coeur Mining is more favorable than Osisko Mining.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.0% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Coeur Mining and Osisko Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeur Mining 5.59% 6.59% 3.19% Osisko Mining N/A -0.50% -0.41%

Summary

Coeur Mining beats Osisko Mining on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Oban Mining Corporation and changed its name to Osisko Mining Inc. in June 2016. Osisko Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

