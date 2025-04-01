Comparing NET Power (NPWR) and Its Peers

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Electrical industrial apparatus” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare NET Power to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.6% of NET Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of NET Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NET Power and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NET Power N/A 6.23% 1.91% NET Power Competitors -211.08% -93.75% -17.25%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NET Power $250,000.00 -$77.23 million -3.89 NET Power Competitors $534.72 million -$136.01 million -1.73

This table compares NET Power and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NET Power’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than NET Power. NET Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NET Power and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NET Power 0 1 1 1 3.00 NET Power Competitors 92 598 839 35 2.52

NET Power presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 72.74%. As a group, “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 18.53%. Given NET Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NET Power is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

NET Power has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NET Power’s competitors have a beta of 1.46, suggesting that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NET Power beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc. operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

