Comparing ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (ZK) & Its Rivals

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) is one of 77 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ZEEKR Intelligent Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ZEEKR Intelligent Technology $75.91 billion -$1.18 billion -6.16 ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Competitors $1,735.23 billion $2.56 billion 14.22

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ZEEKR Intelligent Technology. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZEEKR Intelligent Technology 0 0 6 0 3.00 ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Competitors 1066 2706 3579 168 2.38

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology currently has a consensus price target of $32.02, suggesting a potential upside of 32.52%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 26.68%. Given ZEEKR Intelligent Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ZEEKR Intelligent Technology is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZEEKR Intelligent Technology N/A N/A N/A ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Competitors -1,814.15% -90.25% -14.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services. It operates in China, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Ningbo, China. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited.

