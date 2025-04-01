Conagra Brands (CAG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 3rd. Analysts expect Conagra Brands to post earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CAG shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.