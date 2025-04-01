Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 30,884 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 398.0% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 13,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $14,881,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,355,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AER opened at $102.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $107.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

AerCap announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. AerCap’s payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

