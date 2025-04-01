Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get InterDigital alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in InterDigital by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 360,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,785,000 after purchasing an additional 164,223 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 20,897 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital Price Performance

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $206.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.33 and a 1-year high of $231.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.68.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $129,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,693,260. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Brezski sold 9,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $2,066,446.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,070,861.55. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,833 shares of company stock worth $2,954,830 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.