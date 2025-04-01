Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth $89,724,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,479,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,040,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,002,000 after buying an additional 354,478 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,594,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,339,370,000 after acquiring an additional 275,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth about $20,071,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $56.60 and a 52-week high of $85.57.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.22%. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bio-Techne from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Baird R W cut Bio-Techne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TECH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy E. Herr sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $122,685.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $130,336.96. The trade was a 48.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kim Kelderman sold 13,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $1,035,067.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,619.16. This represents a 25.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bio-Techne

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.