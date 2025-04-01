Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,158,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,357,000 after purchasing an additional 44,321 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,292,000 after buying an additional 17,862 shares in the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 679,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,985,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,278,000 after acquiring an additional 27,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

DY has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Dycom Industries from $234.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Dycom Industries from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.38.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Peter T. Pruitt, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total value of $507,732.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,437.64. This trade represents a 16.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DY opened at $152.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.35 and its 200-day moving average is $180.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.00 and a 12 month high of $207.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Dycom Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

