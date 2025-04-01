Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Enovis worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Enovis alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Enovis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Enovis by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Enovis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. Enovis Co. has a 1-year low of $35.14 and a 1-year high of $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $560.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.14 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Enovis from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Enovis

About Enovis

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.