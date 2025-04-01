Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of ACI Worldwide worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $744,955.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,073.94. The trade was a 13.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 0.8 %

About ACI Worldwide

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.13. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $59.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.