Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of CarMax by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,942,000. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Lyski sold 57,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $4,717,161.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,024.05. The trade was a 71.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $411,820.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,199.66. This trade represents a 95.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,709 shares of company stock valued at $7,642,379. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.34. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $65.83 and a one year high of $91.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.18.

Get Our Latest Report on CarMax

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.