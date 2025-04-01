Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,432,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SoundHound AI by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,582,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 189,109 shares during the period. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter valued at $8,964,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 9.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after buying an additional 602,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In related news, insider James Ming Hom sold 51,196 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $524,759.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 638,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,174. The trade was a 7.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Majid Emami sold 28,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $281,080.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 669,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,631,356.60. This trade represents a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 500,565 shares of company stock worth $4,999,726 over the last three months. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SoundHound AI from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of SoundHound AI stock opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $24.98.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

