Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 405.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2,225.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAM shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective (down from $389.00) on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.40.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $239.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.04. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.10 and a 12-month high of $339.77.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

