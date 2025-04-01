Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 3,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $182.60 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.39.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

