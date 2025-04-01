Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 61,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Christopher Hagedorn sold 3,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $255,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,972 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,998. This represents a 5.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian E. Sandoval sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $99,646.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,748.54. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,937 shares of company stock worth $11,379,275. 25.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SMG opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $53.37 and a 12-month high of $93.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -114.41 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.39.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -550.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.