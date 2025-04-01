Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,938 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 567.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William A. Wulfsohn purchased 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.43 per share, for a total transaction of $200,957.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,277 shares in the company, valued at $578,012.11. The trade was a 53.30 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $76.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.48. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $72.49 and a 1-year high of $146.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

