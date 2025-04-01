Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 2,209 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth about $1,228,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $971,000.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.08 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.85.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised Q2 from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.47.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 56,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $4,446,225.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,527,299.72. The trade was a 11.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $87,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,518.36. This trade represents a 5.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,835 shares of company stock worth $11,959,517 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

