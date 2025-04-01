Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 233 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,611,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,487,000 after purchasing an additional 33,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Incyte by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,127,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,877,000 after purchasing an additional 78,827 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,034,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,463,000 after purchasing an additional 224,919 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,031,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,208,000 after buying an additional 77,542 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on INCY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Incyte from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Incyte from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair cut Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 12,352 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $897,866.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,831.23. The trade was a 15.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 14,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $1,042,090.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,561.36. This represents a 35.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,827 shares of company stock worth $3,322,618 over the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $60.55 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.31 and its 200 day moving average is $70.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 224.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

