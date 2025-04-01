Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 23,471 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,471 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AUR. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the third quarter worth $60,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

Aurora Innovation stock opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $10.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AUR

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.