Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 2,533 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $73.04 and a 1-year high of $92.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.56 and its 200 day moving average is $83.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on COLM. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $522,727.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,503.52. This trade represents a 27.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $369,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,177.88. The trade was a 21.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

