Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 42,440 Shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,440 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in CG Oncology were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGON. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CG Oncology by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 202,262 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CG Oncology by 21.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 83,581.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 145,432 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of CG Oncology by 876.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CG Oncology by 103.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leonard E. Post sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $29,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CGON opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.60. CG Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $46.99.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.11). CG Oncology had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 10,642.98%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. On average, analysts predict that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

