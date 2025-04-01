Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 4,544 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUM shares. Stephens downgraded Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.50 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Summit Materials Price Performance

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.65. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.