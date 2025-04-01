Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 591 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of CSW Industrials worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSW Industrials news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,100 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total value of $321,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,924,340.08. This trade represents a 7.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total transaction of $649,090.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at $7,260,058.36. This represents a 8.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,831 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

CSWI stock opened at $291.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $315.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.15. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $226.05 and a one year high of $436.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.80.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. On average, research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSWI. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSW Industrials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSWI

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.