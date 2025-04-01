Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 715 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 307.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 22.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PIPR opened at $247.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.46. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $183.58 and a 1 year high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

