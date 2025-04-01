Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,181,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,140,000 after purchasing an additional 23,380 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,032,000 after buying an additional 168,130 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 367,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 251.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 133,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 95,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $46,579.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,458.20. This represents a 8.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:VAC opened at $64.36 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $63.46 and a 12-month high of $108.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.66.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 4.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.23%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

