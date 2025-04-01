Critical Review: Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) & Fiserv (NYSE:FI)

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fiserv and Fiverr International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv $383.42 million 323.81 $3.13 billion $5.39 41.04 Fiverr International $391.48 million 2.17 $3.68 million $0.47 50.40

Fiserv has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fiverr International. Fiserv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiverr International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

91.0% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Fiserv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Fiverr International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fiserv and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv 15.31% 17.93% 5.97% Fiverr International 4.66% 8.33% 2.77%

Volatility & Risk

Fiserv has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiverr International has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fiserv and Fiverr International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv 0 2 20 2 3.00 Fiverr International 0 5 5 0 2.50

Fiserv currently has a consensus price target of $242.32, suggesting a potential upside of 9.55%. Fiverr International has a consensus price target of $34.22, suggesting a potential upside of 44.48%. Given Fiverr International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Fiserv.

Summary

Fiserv beats Fiverr International on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Clover, a cloud based POS and integrated commerce operating system for small and mid-sized businesses and independent software vendors; and Carat, an integrated operating system for large businesses. This segment distributes through various channels, including direct sales teams, strategic partnerships with agent sales forces, independent software vendors, financial institutions, and other strategic partners in the form of joint venture alliances, revenue sharing alliances, and referral agreement. The Financial Technology segment offers customer deposit and loan accounts, as well as manages an institution's general ledger and central information files. This segment also provides digital banking, financial and risk management, professional services and consulting, check processing, and other products and services. The Payments and Network segment offers card transactions, such as debit, credit, and prepaid card processing and services; funds access, debit payments, cardless ATM access, and surcharge-free ATM network; security and fraud protection products; card production; print services; and various network services, as well as non-card digital payment software and services, including bill payment, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payments, electronic billing, and security and fraud protection products. It serves merchants, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, and corporate clients. Fiserv, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Fiverr International

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography. It also offers value-added products, including subscription-based content marketing, back-office, learning and development offerings, creative talent, and freelancer management platforms. In addition, the company provides a suite of professional solutions that enable businesses to engage with freelancers; Fiverr Pro, a marketplace; Fiverr Certified, a storefront to access certified experts for partner vendors; Fiverr Enterprise, a gateway to source and manage on-demand and long-term freelancers. Further, it offers various value-added products, including Promoted Gigs which allows sellers to advertise their services on the platform; and Seller Plus, a subscription program that equips sellers with advanced tools. The company's buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and agencies. Fiverr International Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.