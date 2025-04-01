Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYCC opened at $0.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.28.

Insider Activity at Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO David E. Lazar sold 194,628,820 shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total value of $5,838,864.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.