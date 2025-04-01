Desjardins Issues Pessimistic Estimate for TSE:PMZ Earnings

Get Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 26th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.75.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

