Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.26% of Dillard’s worth $17,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dillard's alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth about $48,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,858 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dillard’s by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 352,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 211,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,339,000 after buying an additional 20,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

NYSE DDS opened at $357.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $427.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $328.00 and a twelve month high of $510.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Dillard’s Cuts Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $13.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.84 by $3.64. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dillard’s

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.45, for a total value of $130,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,836.15. The trade was a 20.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

(Free Report)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.