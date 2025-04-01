DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $112.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised DocuSign to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

DocuSign Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $81.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.01 and a 200 day moving average of $81.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.02. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $107.86.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $776.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.94 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 34.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $46,676.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,880.70. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $3,601,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,050,742. This trade represents a 20.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,851 shares of company stock worth $8,579,369. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in DocuSign by 39.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 201,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after buying an additional 57,104 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in DocuSign by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 608,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,695,000 after buying an additional 330,136 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,535,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,067,000 after acquiring an additional 378,233 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $12,897,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

