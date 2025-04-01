Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 115.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $544,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Duolingo by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Duolingo by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Duolingo by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUOL. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.08.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.12, for a total value of $898,087.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,946.08. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,667 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.28, for a total value of $1,160,891.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,572 shares in the company, valued at $56,400,100.16. This represents a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,389,695 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $310.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $346.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.69 and a beta of 0.92. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $441.77.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.49 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

