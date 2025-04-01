DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Position Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.57% of DXP Enterprises worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of DXP Enterprises from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David R. Little acquired 5,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.70 per share, with a total value of $496,117.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,593 shares in the company, valued at $104,002,941.10. The trade was a 0.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 3,457 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total transaction of $305,702.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,088,317.07. This represents a 4.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $1,139,818. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $82.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.69. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $107.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.66.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.49. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $470.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

About DXP Enterprises

(Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.