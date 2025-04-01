E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Down 7.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) fell 7.7% on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $2.60 to $2.30. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. E2open Parent traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $1.98. 61,715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,729,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in E2open Parent by 25.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,737,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 349,951 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in E2open Parent by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 118,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 20,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,360,000.

The firm has a market cap of $688.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 74.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

