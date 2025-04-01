Edison Inv. Res Comments on TSE:WPM FY2025 Earnings

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Edison Inv. Res cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report released on Thursday, March 27th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.42. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$98.38.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$111.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$98.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$90.03. The firm has a market cap of C$35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.11 and a beta of 0.70. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$63.87 and a 52 week high of C$112.21.

Wheaton Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

