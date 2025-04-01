Edison Inv. Res Has Negative Outlook of WPM FY2025 Earnings

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Edison Inv. Res dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 27th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $380.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WPM has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $77.64 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $78.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.84 and its 200-day moving average is $63.92.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $20,790,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 163,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,196,000 after buying an additional 26,924 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 42.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 133,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after buying an additional 39,979 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 44.9% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,442,000 after acquiring an additional 33,256 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

