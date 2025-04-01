Edison Inv. Res Lowers Earnings Estimates for MoneyHero

Get MoneyHero alerts:

MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Edison Inv. Res lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of MoneyHero in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 27th. Edison Inv. Res analyst F. Orford-Willia now expects that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for MoneyHero’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.

MoneyHero Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNY opened at $0.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. MoneyHero has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

MoneyHero Company Profile

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. It engages in operation of online financial comparison platforms and related services. The company offers its products under Money Hero, SingSaver, Money101, MoneyMax, CompareHero, Seedly, and Creatory brands. MoneyHero Limited operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand.



