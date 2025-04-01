Edison Inv. Res Weighs in on 70489 (PAA.TO) FY2025 Earnings

Get 70489 (PAA.TO) alerts:

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Research analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 27th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Keen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year.

Separately, TD Securities raised 70489 (PAA.TO) to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

70489 (PAA.TO) Stock Performance

70489 has a 1 year low of C$18.00 and a 1 year high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

