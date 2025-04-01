Editas Medicine Q1 EPS Forecast Boosted by Zacks Research

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Editas Medicine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.73). The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EDIT. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $1.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $7.41.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 340.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 12,336 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 37.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 14,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

