Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Enzo Biochem Stock Down 16.3 %

Enzo Biochem stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83. Enzo Biochem has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.30.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 75.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENZ. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Enzo Biochem by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 70,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

