Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Enzo Biochem Stock Down 16.3 %
Enzo Biochem stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83. Enzo Biochem has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.30.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 75.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter.
Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.
