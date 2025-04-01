Financial Analysis: CURRENC Group (NASDAQ:CURR) vs. Western Union (NYSE:WU)

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) and CURRENC Group (NASDAQ:CURR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Get Western Union alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Western Union and CURRENC Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Union 3 7 0 0 1.70 CURRENC Group 0 0 1 1 3.50

Western Union currently has a consensus price target of $12.11, indicating a potential upside of 14.20%. CURRENC Group has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 131.79%. Given CURRENC Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CURRENC Group is more favorable than Western Union.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Union 22.19% 96.90% 7.43% CURRENC Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Western Union and CURRENC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Western Union and CURRENC Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Union $4.21 billion 0.85 $934.20 million $2.73 3.88 CURRENC Group $48.72 million 1.44 N/A N/A N/A

Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than CURRENC Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of Western Union shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of CURRENC Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Western Union shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of CURRENC Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Western Union has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CURRENC Group has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Western Union

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices. The Consumer Services segments offers bill payment services, which facilitate payments for consumers, businesses, and other organizations, as well as money order services, retail foreign exchange services, prepaid cards, lending partnerships, and digital wallets. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About CURRENC Group

(Get Free Report)

Currenc Group, Inc. engages in operating a fintech banking platform. It operates through the following segments: Remittance Services, Sales of Airtime, and Other Services. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.