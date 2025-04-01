Financial Analysis: Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) versus Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF)

Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF – Get Free Report) and Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Get Helix BioPharma alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Helix BioPharma and Indivior, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helix BioPharma 0 0 0 0 0.00 Indivior 0 0 3 1 3.25

Indivior has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.40%. Given Indivior’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Indivior is more favorable than Helix BioPharma.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helix BioPharma N/A N/A -$6.82 million ($0.12) -3.79 Indivior $1.19 billion 1.11 $2.00 million ($0.35) -27.23

This table compares Helix BioPharma and Indivior”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Indivior has higher revenue and earnings than Helix BioPharma. Indivior is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Helix BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Helix BioPharma and Indivior’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helix BioPharma N/A N/A -1,097.76% Indivior -3.96% -241.73% 15.09%

Volatility and Risk

Helix BioPharma has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indivior has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.3% of Indivior shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Helix BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Indivior beats Helix BioPharma on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helix BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with University Hospital Tuebingen to assess the therapeutic response of L-DOS47 in cancer models expressing CEACAM6, with advanced preclinical metabolic imaging. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Indivior

(Get Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose. Its core marketed products include SUBLOCADE and SUBUTEX PRO buprenorphine extended-release monthly injections; SUBOXONE, a buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film; SUBOXONE, a buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual tablet; and SUBUTEX, a buprenorphine sublingual tablet for the treatment of opioid use disorder. The company also offers OPVEE nasal spray for opioid overdose reversal; and PERSERIS extended-release injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. In addition, it is developing INDV-2000, a selective orexin-1 receptor antagonist that completed phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of opioid use disorder (OUD); INDV-1000, a selective GABAb positive allosteric modulator, which is in pre-clinical development phase for the treatment of alcohol use disorder in collaboration with ADDEX therapeutics; INDV-6001, a buprenorphine-based long-acting injectable for the treatment of OUD in collaboration with Alar Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and CT-102, a digital therapeutic for the treatment of OUD in collaboration with Click Therapeutics. Further, the company is developing INDV-5004, a drinabant injection to treat acute cannabinoid overdose. It has a strategic partnership with Aelis Farma to develop AEF0117, a synthetic CB1 specific signaling inhibitor that is in phase 2B clinical trial for the treatment of cannabis use disorder. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in North Chesterfield, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Helix BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.