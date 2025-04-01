Financial Contrast: Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT) versus Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT – Get Free Report) and Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Perfect Moment and Gildan Activewear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perfect Moment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gildan Activewear 0 0 9 0 3.00

Perfect Moment currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 447.95%. Gildan Activewear has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.67%. Given Perfect Moment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perfect Moment is more favorable than Gildan Activewear.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perfect Moment -67.38% -513.83% -119.38% Gildan Activewear 12.26% 28.80% 13.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perfect Moment and Gildan Activewear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Perfect Moment and Gildan Activewear”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perfect Moment $21.31 million 0.85 -$8.72 million ($1.30) -0.84 Gildan Activewear $3.27 billion 2.06 $533.58 million $2.50 17.69

Gildan Activewear has higher revenue and earnings than Perfect Moment. Perfect Moment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gildan Activewear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.0% of Perfect Moment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Gildan Activewear shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Gildan Activewear shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gildan Activewear beats Perfect Moment on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perfect Moment

Perfect Moment Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fashion brand that offers ski, surf, and activewear collections under the brand name of Perfect Moment. It offers skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear for women, men, and children. The company sells its collections directly to customers through e-commerce and to wholesale accounts, as well as through other sales partnerships. Perfect Moment Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands. The company also offers hosiery products comprising athletic; dress; and casual, liner, therapeutic, and workwear socks under the Gildan, Under Armour, GoldToe, Signature Gold by Goldtoe, Peds, MediPeds, All Pro, and GoldTeo Edition TM brands. In addition, it provides men's and boys' underwear products, and ladies panties under the Gildan and Gildan Platinum brands. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors, screen printers, and embellishers, as well as to retailers and lifestyle brand companies. The company was formerly known as Textiles Gildan Inc. and changed its name to Gildan Activewear Inc. in March 1995. Gildan Activewear Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

