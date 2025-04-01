First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Position Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,057 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,788 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.89% of First Mid Bancshares worth $16,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 33.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Mid Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

FMBH stock opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $836.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.43. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

