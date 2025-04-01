First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,021 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,620 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $15,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Solar alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,956,633 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,236,383,000 after acquiring an additional 108,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Solar by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,503 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $647,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in First Solar by 75.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,097,364 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $523,166,000 after purchasing an additional 904,498 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,805,244 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $336,871,000 after purchasing an additional 426,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 773,292 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $136,285,000 after buying an additional 57,188 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $126.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.60 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $3,039,360.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,403 shares in the company, valued at $14,589,129.27. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $1,021,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $484,793.40. The trade was a 67.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,311 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,158 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on First Solar from $335.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $307.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $273.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FSLR

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.