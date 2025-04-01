Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives $102.16 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.16.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Five Below from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Five Below from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,552.92. The trade was a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $987,830.32. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,601,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Five Below by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,320,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,529,000 after buying an additional 1,072,642 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,649,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,981,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $66,933,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $74.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.45. Five Below has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $182.99.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

